Parked ambulances will be ready for commissioning on Jan 28 - Ambulance Service assures

The National Ambulance Service has assured Ghanaians that the parked ambulances at the State House will be ready for commissioning on January 28 2019.
According to the service by the said date, technical issues of the ambulances would have been completed and that will paved way for the distribution.
The National Ambulances Service in a release dated 31 December 2019, requested for the suspension of the proposed distribution date outlining some 5 reasons that lead to the halt of distribution of the ambulances.
Speaking to Starr FM, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Ambulance Service Prof. Ahmed Zakaria, said the parked ambulances will be ready for commissioning and distribution on January 28 2020.
''The ambulances will be released n January 28. Obviously , the people in charge of the training of paramedics will arrive n January 12 and do the training on the 13. The training is just a couple of days n it will be ended. Once that happens all the labelling , tracking devices will have been done ''.
He added that 211 ambulances are currently in the country. Adding 48 will arrive today and the last set will arrive on January 14 making a complete set of 307 ambulances.
Mr Zakaria also stated that there are 1,600 old paramedics across the country and 900 will be added after the training to ensure effective healthcare in the country.
However, President Akufo-Addo indicated in a press encounter in 2019 that the ambulances would be distributed on January 6, 2020, after the total number that has been procured arrived in the country.
But in a letter to the President, the Health Minister supported the request by the National Ambulance Service for the process to be delayed further due to some stated reasons.
The five reasons outlined by the ambulance service include training of staff and paramedics, state of the art digitized ICT dispatch system, tracking devices, service centres and labelling of the ambulances.
