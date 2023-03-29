NPP mourns Philip Basoah; directs party flags to fly at half-mast

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will be flying all of its flags at half-mast following the death of Philip Atta Basoah.
Philip Basoah, a long-standing member of the NPP and former MP for Kumawu constituency in the Ashanti region, died on Tuesday, aged 54.
He served as a District Chief Executive of the Sekyere East District from June 2005 to January 2009 and has been a Member of Parliament since 2013.
Owing to his vast experience as a legislator, Hon. Basoah, was appointed as the Chairman of the Employment, Social Welfare and State Enterprise Committee. He also served as a member of the Lands and Forestry Committee as well as the Committee on Selection.
The NPP extended its condolences to Philip Basoah’s family and friends.
The party described the late MP as a “gentle and astute politician.”
Full statement
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been hard hit by the news of the sudden death of its incumbent Member of Parliament for the Kumawu Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Hon. Philip Atta Basoah.
The demise of Hon. Basoah, which sadly occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, March 28, 2023, comes as a devastating blow to the grief-stricken NPP following the passing of Hon. Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei about a week ago.
The late Hon. Philip Basoah, a long-standing member of our great Party, served as a District Chief Executive of the Sekyere East District from June 2005 to January 2009 and has been a Member of Parliament since 2013.
Owing to his vast experience as a legislator, Hon. Basoah, was appointed as the Chairman of the Employment, Social Welfare and State Enterprise Committee. He also served as a member of the Lands and Forestry Committee as well as the Committee on Selection.
He was a gentle and astute politician whose contributions to the Party, constituents, and the development of Ghana through his work in Parliament cannot be overemphasized. As a Party, we take solace from his legacy of hard work and dedication to our country.
While commiserating with the Parliament of Ghana, the NPP also extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, particularly his wife and children, and the good people of Kumawu, for such a great loss.
As a mark of respect in his honour, the NPP directs that all Party flags at its offices across the country fly at half-mast for the next seven days.
May he find peace in the bosom of his maker.
JUSTIN KODUA FRIMPONG
GENERAL SECRETARY