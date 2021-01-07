NPP must punish Carlos Ahenkorah if they truly believe in democracy - Murtala Mohammed

Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed has charged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to sanction Member of Parliament for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah.
Mr Ahenkorah on January 7, 2021, did the unexpected in Parliament when he snatched uncounted ballot papers in the Speaker of Parliament elections and attempted to bolt with it.
This was after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament began celebrating what they expected to be a victory in their favour.
READ ALSO: Chaos in Parliament very embarrassing, I won't defend anyone - Oppong Nkrumah
That led to great confusion and a halt in the voting process for hours before the matter was resolved amicably.
Mr Mohammed has therefore called on the leadership of the NPP to take action against Mr Ahenkorah
"What our colleague did was completely unacceptable. It is not necessary, we are supposed to be the House that makes the law and we are supposed to be an example to Ghanaians. The whole world was watching and this can hurt our democracy. I expect the NPP to sanction Carlos. If they want to demonstrate to Ghanaians that they believe in democratic principles then they have to sanction him"
Mr Ahenkorah a former deputy Trade and Industry Minister who was not previously sighted in the House during the voting, ran to the table during counting and snatched the ballots of Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye and attempted to bolt with it.
He was quickly chased and accosted at the entrance of the parliamentary chamber and physically challenged by some NDC MPs.
The Chief Whip on the NDC side and MP for Asawase, Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak also went after him and secured the ballots papers which were returned to the table.
Meanwhile, Alban Bagbin of the NDC was sworn-in as the Speaker of the 8th Parliament.
He polled 138 votes as against 136 for former Speaker Professor Mike Oquaye.