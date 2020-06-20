NPP primaries : Delegates of Awutu Senya West elect George Andah as parliamentary candidate again

Delegates of Awutu Senya West elect George Andah as a parliamentary candidate again.
George Andah Nenyi Kojo is currently the Deputy Communications Minister.
George Andah Nenyi Kojo had 438 and Joseph Aidoo had 191.
George has worked for several reputable companies; from being the Marketing Director of Guinness Ghana Breweries Ltd to being the Chief Marketing Officer for Scancom Ltd., a member of the MTN Group to being the Chief Marketing Officer of Bharti Airtel Nigeria, a member of the Bharti Group to Chief Operating Officer (Country Manager) of Glo Mobile Ghana to the Regional Director, Marketing Promotions, Globacom (Nigeria, Ghana and Benin).
He then went on to establish his own company called, RUDDER Solutions, a Ghanaian based market-development management consultancy service that provides a comprehensive set of integrated professional services for business / market development, corporate / brand communication, reputation management, direct sales, channel development and leadership coaching. He is also the Member of Parliament for the Awutu Senya West Constituency in the 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic and the Deputy Minister for Communications