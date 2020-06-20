NPP primaries : Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso - Boakye elected as PC for Bantama Constituency 

Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso - Boakye has been elected as parliamentary candidate for Bantama Constituency in the NPP primaries.
Results have placed him ahead of Daniel Okyem Aboagye who was the incumbent.
He will now contest on the ticket of the party in the constituency in the 2020 general elections.
Francis Asenso - Boakye had 456 and Daniel Okyem Aboagye had 122.
Francis Asenso-Boakye has been Political Assistant to the NPP presidential candidate (now President-elect) Nana Akufo-Addo since 2008.
A development planning, project management, and policy specialist, Asenso-Boakye has over 15 years of wide-ranging professional experience in his field. Prior to joining the staff and campaign of Nana Akufo-Addo, he held positions at the Ministry of Employment and Social Welfare (MESW), Global Media Alliance (GMA), Delta Acquisitions and Development, Delaware, USA, Michigan House of Representatives, Michigan, USA, Ghana Free Zones Board (GFZB), and Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC).
At MESW, he was a development communication specialist for a program to eliminate child labour in cocoa growing communities in Ghana. In that capacity, he served as secretary to the Technical Working (TWG) on child labour in the cocoa sector and the Joint Working Group (JWG) of Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire on child labour in the cocoa sector; led Ghana’s engagement with the United States Government and the chocolate industry on efforts to eliminate the practice; and coordinated the development of a Facilitator’s Manual on best practices that has become a blueprint for efforts to eliminate child labour on cocoa farms.
At GMA, where he was Project Manager, Asenso-Boakye managed several of the company's flagship assignments and projects, including Ghana@50 fireworks display at the Independence Square, the Opening & Closing Ceremonies of the 2008 African Cup of Nations, CNN Africa Journalist of the Year Awards, and Africa Union Summit Media Center. He also served as lead consultant for GMA's event consulting work for the Government of Guinea for the Guinea@50 celebrations.