NPP primaries: There will be no losers or winners - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says there will be no losers or winners after the NPP's primaries today, June 20.
In a Facebook post, the President said the aspiring parliamentary candidates should demonstrate that the NPP is a party with the strongest attachment to the principles of democratic accountability as they go into the polls Saturday.
According to him, the NPP must emerge stronger, united and victorious after the polls as there would be no winners or losers.
President Akufo-Addo also urged members of the party to join hands in the aftermath of the primaries and work to push forward the principles and ideals of the party.
“On Saturday, there will be no individual winners, neither will there be losers. It is the NPP that must emerge stronger, united and victorious. So let us join hands, in the aftermath of the primaries to advance the principles and ideals of our party,” he stressed
The realization of these principles, President Akufo-Addo indicated, were essential to the freedom, progress and prosperity of Ghanaians.
He said the NPP was the only political party with the capability to supervise the transformation of the country’s economy as well as the build Ghana all Ghanaians wanted.
He reminded the party faithful to respect the enhanced hygiene and social distancing protocols put in place by the Electoral Commission (EC) to guarantee the safety of all saying it was also to prove to the entire world that even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country could conduct an election without compromising on the sanctity of the ballot.
The President further wished all the aspirants well and advised all stakeholders in the election to ensure that it was held in a free, fair and peaceful manner.