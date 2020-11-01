NPP's claim that I own hotels and ships are lies - Mahama

Former President John Mahama has quashed claims by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) that he owns some properties outside the country.
There are allegations that he owns hotels in Dubai and ships in Tokyo.
Mahama speaking during his campaign tour of the Greater Accra region said these claims are not true and are a complete lie.
“They said I built hotels in Dubai, I have ships in Tokyo, they said DKM was mine, If I have hotels in Dubai, I dare them to go and look for it, sell it and come and invest the money in Ghana’s economy,”
He also dismissed claims that his brother Ibrahim Mahama was given free contracts under him.
“My brother was doing the project free of charge. He never charged a pesewa but you had leading figures of the NPP saying I gave him a contract worth 200 million cedis”.
Mahama says he will clean up the mess that President Akufo-Addo has created if he is voted into power.
Recently he said their manifesto has put some fears in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.
“I am overjoyed that even before the first vote is cast, the promises in the Peoples’ Manifesto have significantly aroused the sleepy conscience and attention of this Government and have shaken them to act selectively albeit too late in the day on some of our policy proposals.”
The NDC's manifesto for election 2020 is dubbed 'People's Manifesto'.
Mahama says Ghanaians deserve a President who will be truthful to them.
He assured that the NDC is on a mission to rescue Ghanaians from the Akufo-Addo government which has failed to live up to expectation.