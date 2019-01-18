NPP should be ready to accept defeat in 2020 elections - Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama, says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) should be ready to openly accept defeat should they lose the upcoming 2020 general elections.
John Dramani Mahama says the NPP should not return to court just like they did after the declaration of the 2012 elections, which saw him defeat Akufo-Addo to become President of the Republic.
At Koforidua as part of his Eastern Regional tour ahead of the party’s congress to elect a flagbearer to lead the NDC in 2020 elections, former President John Mahama said the NPP should wholeheartedly accept the outcome of the 2020 elections in peace and hand over power just like he did in 2016. He addressed delegates and loyal party members.
“I want NPP to know that in 2020 if they lose the elections and the NDC becomes victorious, they should just hand the power over to us. We do not want them to repeat what they did in 2012… After winning the 2012 elections they took us to court for almost a year disputing the election results. Today, I want to tell them we do not want them to repeat that this time around if we become victorious in 2020 we want them to hand over peacefully”.
NDC party delegates were urged by former President Mahama to work hard to ensure the party returns to power, adding that the party can only wrestle power from the NPP if they remain united towards that goal.
According to him, Ghanaians will enjoy when the NDC is voted back into power.
“I want every party member, delegate and grassroots supporter to all sacrifice themselves for the party, we need everyone to show some level of sacrifice to ensure we come back to power to save Ghanaians who are suffering under this government. I have been to 8 regions and the Eastern Region is the 9th, in all my interactions with Ghanaians they all say there is hardship in the country so I am urging you all to work hard for the party to return to power, and you will all enjoy”.
