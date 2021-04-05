NPP will resolve current power challenges because we did same when we first came into govt - Buaben Asamoa

Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Yaw Buaben Asamoa says Ghanaians must accept there is a power problem that will be worked on.
There has been an intermittent power supply in Ghana in the last few weeks with the ECG explaining that this is due to some maintenance works been done in some parts of the country.
This has affected many people and there are talks that ‘dumsor’ has returned.
Mr Buaben Asamoa speaking on Joy FM’s Newsfile on April 3, 2021, said the NPP had stabilized the power situation in the country when they came into power but currently there are challenges that are being worked on.
"It is important that we accept that there is a problem. And that the problem is going to be worked on. We believe that our interventions stabilized the power situation when we first came into government"
Meanwhile the Ghana Grid Company Limited, GRIDCo has in a statement said they have no intention of embarking on a nationwide load shedding programme popularly referred to as ‘dumsor’.
This clarification comes on the heels of what it says are heightened fears among a section of Ghanaians following the recent announcement of ongoing rehabilitation works in the power sector.
Earlier this week, GRIDCo indicated that the country may in the coming days experience intermittent power outages for which reason a schedule will soon be drawn and made public to enable various maintenance and repair works to be carried out within the power transmission and distribution chain across the country.