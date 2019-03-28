Sekyere East: Assembly members to pass vote of no Confidence on DCE in April

Assembly members of the Sekyere East District will be passing a vote of no confidence in the District Chief Executive Hon Mary Boatemaa Marfo.
In a letter by the Assembly members there are a number of reasons why they want to pass the vote of no confidence as most of the reasons talk about the low output of the DCE.
Some of the reasons for the members being unhappy with the DCE includes
The vote of No confidence will be passed on April 2, 2019.
Below is the full statement
REQUEST FOR A MEETING TO PASS VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE
Pursuant to part 2(two) section 4(Four)B of the model standing orders of the District Assemblies act, we write to request for a meeting to carry out the business of passing vote of no confidence in the District Chief Executive for Sekyere East District, Hon Mary Boatemaa Marfo.
The Assembly Members of Sekyere East District Assembly as per the attached list have passed the resolution to pass vote of no confidence in the DCE in pursuant to the Local Government Act 936(Act 2016) and 1992 constitution of the Republic of Ghana Article 243,section 3(a) ” The District Chief executive may be removed from office at anytime by a vote of no confidence, supported by the votes of not less than two-thirds of all the members of the District is passed against him/her”
This Action is taken based on the following reasons:
- School Feeding Malfeasance( Creating Bob existing schools and inflation of enrolment of some schools)
-
Projects not passing through the proper procedure; some projects and programmes such as the evacuation of refuse amounting to 5.3billion(Old Ghana Cedis)
-
PWD common fund disbursement: the DCE unilateral bought items and distributed to PWD without following the recommendations from the appropriate committees of the Assembly and Necessary procurement procedure.
4.Payment of Non-existing product(s): the DCE has paid for the project(s) that are not existing or have not been executed
- Inflation Of Contract Sum.
6.The DCE has failed to implement Government flagship programmes.
7.The DCE does not implement the decision taken at the Executive Committee nor the Public Relations and Complains Committee agreed at the general assembly meetings.
8.The DCE’s does not have the interest of the Assembly Members at heart.
- The DCE’s actions and inaction have put the name of the District Assembly into disrepute.
We therefore entreat the Presiding Member as a matter of urgency to call a meeting within the stipulated time frame to transact the above business.
Thank You.
Signed
Hon Gyasi Boateng Francis
Hon Oppong Nkrumah D
Hon Ibrahim Adams
Hon Frimpong Emmanuel
Hon Saeed Ibrahim
Hon Kingsley Agyana
Hon J K Mensah
Hon W K Wiredu
Hon Abdul Razak Jibrill
Hon Adjei Baafi Emmanuel
Hon Ernest Atta D.
Hon Yaw Boateng
Hon Micheal Anigyei
Hon Mercy Awuah
Hon Appiah Joseph
