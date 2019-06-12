Ofosu Ampofo granted police enquiry bail

The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo who was picked up by the police Tuesday afternoon on allegations of having a hand in recent kidnappings in Ghana has been granted a police enquiry bail.
He was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Accra and was sent to his house for a search as part of police investigations.
According to the police, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) is "investigating various acts of kidnapping and causing unlawful damage in which credible and actionable intelligence makes Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo a suspect."
A statement signed and issued by DSP Ms Juliana Obeng, Public Relations Officer of the CID on Tuesday evening said the CID obtained an arrest and search warrant following Mr Ofosu Ampofo's refusal to cooperate with the CID in its ongoing investigations.
"On 11th June, 2019 at about 15:00hrs, the CID executed the said warrant by arresting Mr Ofosu-Ampofo at No.3 Church Street Labone, Accra," the police statement said.
It added: "The CID continues to call on all and sundry to remain calm and seek the cooperation of the public in this direction as it continues to maintain law and order."
Meanwhile, reports indicated that some communication gadgets [mobile phones and laptop] belong to Mr Ofosu-Ampofo have been taken by the police for analysis as part of the investigations.
