Parliament to pass asset declaration law to reduce corruption - Majority Leader

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei-Kyei Mensah Bonsu says Parliament is considering passing the asset declaration law.
According to him, the amendment of the conduct of Public Officers law will help reduce what he describes as corruption amongst public officials.
Speaking on the floor of Parliament today February 7 2020, the Majority Leader, Osei Mensah Bonsu said Auditor-General, Mr Daniel Yaw Domelevo is expected to publish assets of Public Officials
''We have the conduct of Public Officials Bill, I think it should be looked at further to help us in our fight against corruption. Members of Parliament declare their assets at the beginning of their tenure when they are ending they are required to declare their assets. These assets declarations are lodged with the Auditor General and nobody has access to it.
''Any public officer because it is not required to be made public, could make a declaration to reflect his own aspiration. We want to amend the law in such a manner that it will require the Auditor General to make it public. Anybody can have access to your circumstance at any given time and if your circumstance improves overnight then appropriate and relevant questions will be raised''.
However, pressure group OccupyGhana has called for a better implementation of the Assets and Liabilities Declaration regime, describing the provision as an aspect of the Constitution that has been largely ignored.
The group notes, among other things that the 1992 Constitution expressly and mandatorily requires that prescribed office holders must declare their assets and liabilities to the Auditor-General (i) before taking office, (ii) on every fourth anniversary thereafter, and (iii) at the end of a person’s term of office and said these mandatory timelines must be strictly adhered to.
