Ghana losing fight against corruption - Short

The former head of the Ghana Commission on Human Rights and Administrative, CHRAJ, Justice Emile Short says Ghana is clearly losing the fight against corruption.
Corruption has been one of Ghana's banes and governments have promised to fight it but that seems not to be working.
Last month, Transparency International released its anti-corruption scores in the latest Corruption Perception Index.
Ghana dropped in the scores from 45 to 40 between 2012 and 2017 but began to score an improvement in 2018 albeit marginal.
Justice Short who was speaking on the Joy Super Morning Show on February 5, 2020 said Ghana is clearly losing the fight against corruption.
" We are not winning the war against corruption, I don't think the political leadership appreciate what it takes to win the fight, the President always talks about how his party have dealt better with corruption than their opponents and it becomes a political game which is not helping at all. We haven't seen the NPP-NDC put their head together to find ways of implementing the national anti-corruption plan. I think we should have governance team that understands the corruption phenomenon and that way we will see a lot of progress".
The latest anti-corruption index was put together by Transparency International ranks countries annually by their perceived levels of corruption, as determined by expert assessments and opinion surveys.
Ghana scored 41 out of a possible clean score of 100 in the CPI 2019 and ranked 80 out of 180 countries/territories included in this year’s index. This year’s score of 41 shows that Ghana’s score remained the same compared to its CPI 2018 score (41).