Photos : John Dumelo interacts with market women after being elected NDC parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon

The opposition NDC Parliamentary candidate elect, John Dumelo has visited some markets including Tesano Santana Market to interact with some market women and artisans ahead of elections 2020.
This follows less than 78 hours after the actor, was declared winner in the Saturday’s Parliamentary Primaries election of Ayawaso West Wougon Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.
The actor and entrepreneur secured 758 votes representing over 88% of the total votes cast at the Saturday polls whiles his only contender, Suzzy Adorboe pulled 99 votes.
In a Facebook post yesterday Mr Dumelo said: “I cannot do this job without the involvement and openness of the people I represent.”
He added: “You have taken the time to share with me your ideas, your concerns, and I sincerely appreciate your willingness to discuss what really matters to you. Not only have you entrusted me with the responsibility of speaking on your behalf as your parliamentary candidate but you also continue to provide me with the ideas and feedback I need to make this constituency great.”
Ayawaso West Wuogon seat has long been in the hands of the ruling New Patriotic Party. The incumbent MP for the Constituency, Madam Lydia Alhassan retained the seat for the NPP in a by-election on January 31, 2019, following the death of her husband, the then NPP MP, Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko.
The by-election was characterized by violence and seen as the most unpeaceful election and low voting turn out ever recorded in the history of the country.
