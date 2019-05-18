PHOTOS: P.V Obeng remembered by Rawlings, other NDC members

Former President Jerry John Rawlings teamed up with other NDC members at the memorial service of Paul Victor Obeng at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Tema on Friday, May 17, 2019, to mark his fifth anniversary since he passed on.
The memorial mass which was led by Very Rev. Fr. John Amoah was attended by the party’s chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and other leading members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
Former Minister of State, Akwasi Oppong Fosu in paying tribute to the former leading member of the PNDC and the NDC described him as generous and humble person.
He said P.V. Obeng was a committed and devoted servant of God who had the ability to embrace diversity and promote inclusion.
Speaking of the impact Obeng had on his family, friends and colleagues, Mr. Fosu said, “those we love and cherish never die because they live in our hearts.”
Widow of the late P. V. Obeng, Madam Rose Obeng thanked all who assisted the family to overcome their loss.
She disclosed that a foundation will soon be established before the end of the year in memory of P.V. Obeng adding that plans were afoot to beautify the Tema Community 2 roundabout which will be named after her husband.
The late P.V Obeng
P.V Obeng who transcended national politics died suddenly on May 17, 2014, aged 67.
He served in the Rawlings administration and was a senior advisor to the late President John Mills and continued in a similar role under former President, John Mahama.
Before passing on, he chaired the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) and acknowledged as one of the people who played a crucial role in a National Economic Forum held at Senchi.
He once chaired the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Council and Ghana Investment Promotion Council (GIPC)
Mr. Obeng was the Chief Consultant and Chairman of OB Associates, a public and private sector consulting firm and chairman of Ghana Agro and Food Company.
In addition, he was a director on the Board of Guinness Ghana Limited. Mr. Obeng was a Mechanical Engineer and a politician
P.V Obeng was a product of Opoku Ware School and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.
