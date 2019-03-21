PHOTOS: Rawlings join other NDC elders to mourn late Kwabena Adjei

Founder of the National Democratic Congress ( NDC) Jerry John Rawlings joined the likes of Presidential Candidate John Dramani Mahama and host of party faithfuls to observe the one-week ceremony of the late Dr. Kwabena Adjei, a former Chairman of the party.
Dr. Adjei passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the age of 76. Other NDC dignitaries at the ceremony were Vice Chairman of the Council of Elders Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu, former Speaker of Parliament Edward Doe Adjaho, NDC Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia and the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin.
The NPP was heavily represented by Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.
Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, Mr. Ato Ahwoi, Professor Kwamena Ahwoi and national executives of the NDC were all present.
The late Dr. Kwabena Adjei will be buried in his hometown, Nkonya, in the Volta Region on Saturday, June 1, after a memorial service in Accra on May 31.
