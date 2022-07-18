PNC wants Adwoa Safo pardoned

The leadership of the People’s National Convention (PNC) has appealed to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to deal with Adwoa Safo’s case with a relatively human face.
General Secretary for the PNC Janet Asaana Nabla whiles delivering her party’s solidarity message at the ongoing NPP National Delegates Conference appealed to the ruling party to deal with Adwoa Safo’s situation with kids’ gloves.
This is because, she told the gathering at the Accra Sports Stadium, if her seat is declared vacant, it will affect the already dwindled female representation in Parliament.
She, therefore, called on the NPP to reconsider their decision to deal with Adwoa Safo for absenting herself from Parliament for almost a year.
The Dome-Kwabenya lawmaker Sarah Adwoa Safo’s seat is said to have been declared vacant after she failed to appear before the Privileges Committee of Parliament to explain why she has absented herself for 15 consecutive sittings without permission from the Parliamentary leadership.
Meanwhile, Janet Asaana Nabla believes that Adwoa Safo’s exit from Parliament will really deepen the sex disparity in the House.
She argued that out of the 275 seats in Ghana’s 8th Parliament, only 40 are females, representing 14.5 percent and rendering the current Parliament a male dominated arena.
The PNC General Secretary further begged the NPP leadership to, as matter of urgency, rescind their decision to oust Adwoa Safo from Parliament because her exit will further erode the already widened sex gap in Parliament.