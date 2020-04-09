Pointing out Mahama projects used in Covid-19 fight a useful lesson - Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Ronaldinho released from Paraguay prison Ronaldinho has been released from prison in Paraguay and placed under house…

Finance Minister expected in Parliament over COVID-19 budget The Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to be in Parliament today to…

Angry Sarkodie hits out at Shatta Wale Shatta Wale has once again incurred the wrath of Sarkodie and he did not spared…

Real Madrid announce pay cut for staff and players Real Madrid have announced that players, coaches and staff will take a pay cut…