Police invites Ofosu Ampofo over recent fire outbreaks, kidnappings in the country

The Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police has invited the NDC chairman Ofosu Ampofo to appear at the police headquarters on Thursday, May 9 over the recent fire outbreaks and kidnappings in the country.
According to the letter signed by the CID boss Maame Yaa Tiwaa and read on Asempa FM's Ekosiisen on Wednesday, May 8, the NDC chairman's name has been mentioned as being part of the grand scheme to cause fear and panic in the country.
Letter to the NDC chairman reads, "the criminal investigations department of the Ghana Police Service has commenced investigations into cases of kidnapping and fire outbreaks in various parts of the country, intelligence gathered indicate that some of these kidnapping and fire outbreaks are being orchestrated by the various unidentified groups, persons and individuals, some of the persons picked up for interrogation and investigation have mentioned your name as part of a grand scheme design to cause fear and panic in the country "
But responding to the letter, the Communications Director of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi said the chairman will not honour the invitation by the police because the content of the letter is fabricated.
