Rawlings to address 31st December anniversary in Winneba

A parade and durbar of chiefs and people marking the 38th anniversary of the 31st December Revolution will be held at Winneba in the Central Region on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
A statement from the planning committee of the event confirmed that the leader of the Revolution, Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings and leading members of the revolution will be present to highlight the commemoration.
Aside the leader of the revolution, other speakers lined up for the commemoration include former President, John Dramani Mahama, Brigadier General Nunoo Mensah, NDC General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia and Local Organizing Committee Chairman, Mike Hammah.
According to the Organising Committee, the celebration will be under the theme, Monetization of Elections in Ghana: ‘A threat to National Development and Genuine Democracy’. The anniversary celebration will start at 8.30am.
Below is the full statement
The organizing committee is inviting cadres, sympathisers of the revolution and members of the public to the commemoration which will commence at 8.30am on Tuesday.
The 31st December 1981 revolution ushered in a period of economic and political transformation that culminated in the re-establishment of lasting constitutional rule in 1992. The revolution also gave birth to the National Democratic Congress which won elections in 1992 and 1996 under the leadership of Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings.