There's no bad blood between Mahama and myself - Rawlings clears the air

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has quashed rumours of bad blood between himself and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.
The reports were heightened after an image went viral purporting to show a pensive disagreement and negative discourse between him and Mr Mahama and two others at a funeral.
Rawlings explaining the reason for his posture in that picture said he was nursing an injury from a parachute false landing in a bad weather several years ago, which led to the occasional discomfort he suffered when in sitting position.
Medical examination of the injury then confirmed it was not a bad situation but the discomfort of sitting for long hours compelled him to occasionally use an orthopaedic foam to manage the pain.
Former President Rawlings said because of that discomfort, he adjusted his seat at the funeral for some relief and not that he had issues with former President Mahama.
"I actually turned towards Mr Mahama more than three times and where is that picture.”
"Why did this intruder refuse to circulate my sitting position adjusting myself towards Mr Mahama but chose the opposite...what purpose does this serve anybody… more so when I cannot go to all places armed with the foam?" he asked.
Former President Rawlings entreated the public to ignore such negative publicity for parochial reasons and stressed the need for people to be steadfast and truthful always.
"This is a clear case of misrepresentation of facts," he added, saying, social media and its power should be harnessed towards constructive nation-building and forging social cohesion and not to distract and plant discord.