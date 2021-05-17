Salaga South NDC executive meeting turns chaotic, shots fired

A meeting of executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Salaga South constituency of the Savannah Region turned chaotic after a disagreement.
According to reports, the incident happened on Sunday and was set off when the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency, Hajia Zuweira Ibrahimah, besieged the constituency office to stop the meeting.
According to a report by 3News, the meeting incident happened on Sunday, May 16.
“Some of the executives were severely beaten to a pulp while properties including plastic chairs were destroyed.
“In a 58-second video in circulation, the irate youth said to be supporters of Hajia Zuweira Ibrahimah were seen vandalising some properties at the constituency office,” the report said.
Warning shots were allegedly fired by some unidentified persons during the melee.
Some of the injured executives have since been treated and discharged.
There have been no arrests although the incident has been reported to the police, the report indicated.
The story further explained that there has been misunderstanding among supporters of the NDC in the Constituency after the parliamentary primaries in 2019.
“The Constituency Chairman, Youth Organizer, Organiser, Communication Director and Women Organiser were said to have campaigned against Hajia Zuweira Ibrahimah in the run-up to the 2020 general elections,” the 3News report explained.
Photos accompanying the story show plastic chairs at the disrupted meeting broken to pieces.