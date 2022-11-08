NCA has no technical modality for adoption of e-SIM – Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George has challenged the National Communications Authority (NCA) to offer a technological solution that would enable the nation to embrace e-Sims.
Sam George claims that despite several travels made by National Communications Authority representatives to conferences on the adoption of e-SIM by the telecom sector, the authority has failed to release a blueprint for how the nation would transition to e-SIMs.
“As we speak, the Directors of the National Communications Authority and the Minister for Communications and Digitalization have travelled to several international conferences over the last five (5) years where conversations have centered around the move of the telecoms industry to adopt e-SIMs. After using our taxes to attend these conferences, the National Communications Authority as we speak today has no technical modality for the rollout of the e-SIMs in Ghana today,” Sam George said in a statement issued on Monday.
“I challenge the National Communications Authority to publish within the next 24 hours the framework agreed with the industry players for the implementation of e-SIM if they have one. I am well aware of the reasons for the dragging of feet by the regulator. I would come to that at another time,” he added.
READ ALSO: Ghana card remains the only ID for Sim registration exercise - NCA clarifies
The MP further affirmed his claim that voters ID will be accepted for the registration of SIM cards, a claim the NCA have clarified that the Ghana Card remains the only certified ID for the sim registration exercise.