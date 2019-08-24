Sam George to lead the NDC in Ningo-Prampram again

Incumbent MP Sam George will lead the NDC in Ningo-Prampram again after winning the party's primaries on August 24, 2019.
Sam George defeated his contender, Mr Micheal Kwetey Tetteh by seven votes in a fierce contest held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the St. Joseph's Anglican Primary School Park.
Certified results declared by Mr Charles Botchey Jnr, the Electoral Commission official gave Mr Samuel Nartey George 407 votes as against 400 votes obtained by Mr Micheal Kwetey Tetteh. Two ballots were rejected.
A total of 809 delegates from 89 out of the 93 branches took part in the elections.
