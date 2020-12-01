Speaker Mike Oquaye directs MPs to return to Parliament on Dec. 14

The Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye has directed Members of Parliament (MPs) to resume sitting on December 14, 2020.
The House rose on November 14, 2020, after an eventful session.
According to a notice issued on Monday, November 30, 2020, from Parliament is recalling the MPs in accordance with order six of the Standing Orders of the House.
“In exercise of the power conferred on the Speaker of Parliament by order 6 of the standing orders of the Parliament of Ghana, I, Right Honourable Professor Aaron Michael Oquaye, Speaker of Parliament, do hereby direct that, the Parliament of Ghana shall notwithstanding anything to the contrary, resume sittings of the third meeting of the fourth session, which commenced on Tuesday, the 6th day of October 2020 at ten o’clock in the forenoon at Parliament House, Accra.”
The House before going on recess passed a couple of Bills into Acts.
These include the Petroleum Hub Bill, the Bui Power Authority Bill amongst others.