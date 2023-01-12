'Thanks for your service' – Akufo-Addo accepts Akoto Afriyie's resignation

President Akufo-Addo has accepted the resignation of Minister for Food and Agriculture Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.
This was contained in a press statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin.
The President in the statement 'wished him well in his future endeavours'. Afriyie Akoto on Tuesday, January 10 informed the President personally of his decision to resign and subsequently submitted his letter of resignation to him.
He becomes the second Minister in the Akufo-Addo government to have resigned after Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen.
Dr Owusu Afriyie and Alan Kyerematen have all expressed interest in leading the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to Election 2024.
Per the NPP’s rules, all ministerial appointees are expected to exit office to concentrate on their campaigns.
Meanwhile, Akufo-Addo asked the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson to act as caretaker until a substantive appointment is made.