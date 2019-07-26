Trial of NDC's Ofosu Ampofo adjourned to July 30

The trial of the National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, and one of the party’s leading communications officers, Kwaku Boahen, has been adjourned to July 30.
This is to allow lawyer for the embattled chairman charged over the leaked tape – one being the kidnappings of family members of political opponents – to serve the Attorney General’s Department with their application to stay proceedings.
Tony Lithur, counsel for Mr Ofosu Ampofo, was expected to move the motion on Tuesday but the court, presided over by Justice Samuel Kwame Asiedu, had to adjourn the matter because the Attorney-General (A-G) was not served with the application.
Trial
Mr Ofosu Ampofo has been charged with one count of conspiracy to cause harm and two counts of assault against a public officer, while Kwaku Boahen is facing one count of conspiracy to cause harm.
They were both granted bail of GH¢100,000, with one surety each.
The NDC chairman was heard on tape allegedly planning to commit crimes in the country and turn round to blame the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).
According to the A-G, the NDC gurus also incited party members to mount a relentless ‘war’ on the chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, and Chairman of the National Peace Council, Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante.
Dismissed applications
Mr Ofosu Ampofo had earlier filed an application challenging the two charges of assault against a public officer. It was dismissed by the court.
The court also dismissed another application by Kwaku Boahen to strike out the charge of conspiracy to cause harm.
Source: Daily Graphic