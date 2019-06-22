UK to support Ghana tackle sanitation

The British High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr Iain Walker, has stated that the government of the United Kingdom is committed to helping Ghana tackle and improve sanitation in the country.
Meanwhile, he has commended the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources for the immense role it is playing in carrying through with the government’s policies and programmes on sanitation.
He said the United Kingdom government was delighted with efforts Ghana was making to overcome sanitation challenges in the country and said the United Kingdom would continue to offer the necessary support and assistance.
Mr Walker said these when he paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Mrs Cecilia Abena Dapaah, at her office in Accra last Tuesday.
The two discussed issues relating to bilateral relations between the two countries and on ways for further improvement.
Mr Walker expressed approval of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s commitment to improve the sanitation situation in Ghana and to provide the people with good drinking water.
He said Goal 6 of the SDGs placed emphasis on clean water and sanitation, something that the government of Ghana was keen on promoting and for which the President is a co-chair of the UN Advocacy group.
“The President’s initiatives fall within the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and his commitment, drive and leadership on this is something that we are delighted to be working with him on,” Mr Walker said.
Madam Dapaah underscored the supportive role of the UK government to socio-economic development in Ghana and hoped that the two countries would explore further areas of cooperation.
She said the establishment of a Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources became necessary in reder to formulate the required laws and policy measures to deal with issues of sanitation and water resources in the country and towards attainment of the SDGs with specific reference to water and sanitation.
Credit : Graphiconline