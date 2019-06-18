Volta region excluded from 1D1F - NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region has expressed concerns over what they described as the exclusion of the Volta region from the one district one factory policy.
According to the NDC, a key component of the NPP’s 2016 manifesto that bought the party's votes in some areas of the Volta region is the promise of jobs through its flagship industrialisation policy of facilitating the construction of a factory in every district of the country.
Speaking on Asempa FM's "Ekosiisen", Deputy Communications Director for the region, Bright Delali said the current government continues to give excuses for not executing their promises to the people.
He said no one should pay attention to the numerous excuses, because the current government has failed the region.
The statement from the party says no factory has been constructed in the Volta Region yet.
“We recall, H.E Nana Akufo-Addo at the launch of the 1D1F at Ekumfi, when he made it clear that there could be no prosperity for the people if we continue to maintain economic structures that are dependent on production and export of raw materials.”
“This statement speaks to the peculiar situation of the Volta region where raw material production abounds with little or no value addition” a statement signed by the Volta Regional Communications Director of the NDC, Kafui Agbleze indicated.
National Coordinator of the ‘One District, One Factory’ programme, Gifty Ohene Konadu indicated in January 2018 that 'the One District, One Factory’ (1D1F) Secretariat is gearing up to commission 69 more factories in the course of the year”.
One such factory is an agro-processing firm which was to be sited on a 16,000 acre land in Adaklu Kpetsu but Citi News understands that there is a disagreement over compensation packages for landowners thus stalling the project.
The NDC statement maintains that the Nana Akufo-Addo government, being in its third year, with “absolutely no sign of 1D1F in [the] Volta [Region] leaves one to painfully conclude that the 1D1F was just a campaign gimmick without any serious commitment to fulfill them to the people of the Volta region”.
READ ALSO :