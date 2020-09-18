Voter Exhibition Exercise: EC responds to delay in receiving voter details through SMS

The Electoral Commission (EC) has responded to complaints that some people are experiencing delays in receiving their details through SMS.
The EC has begun the voter exhibition exercise today September 18, 2020.
The voter register exhibition exercise which will last for 8 days will afford registered voters the opportunity to match their details against what has been captured in the register and to confirm the registrations.
READ ALSO: 2020 elections : EC justifies GHC100k filing fee
The EC has also introduced a mobile service through which registered voters can equally check and confirm their registration.
Voters using this service are to send their voter ID Numbers to the shortcode 1422 for their details, but can only effect corrections where necessary at the EC’s respective district offices.
However, there has been some technical hitches experienced by many and the EC says they are working around the clock to resolve the issue.
Below is the release