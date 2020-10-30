Voting NPP, NDC and expecting different results is insanity - Greenstreet

The flagbearer for the Convention People's Party (CPP) Ivor Greenstreet says it will be irrational for Ghanaians to vote for either the New Patriotic Party (NPP) or the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the December polls.
Mr Greenstreet at the CPP's manifesto launch made a pitch to Ghanaians to consider CPP in the upcoming elections.
He said the two political parties have been given a lot of opportunities by Ghanaians and it is now time to make a change.
"The depth of the National crisis is what the NPP and NDC have bestowed on us. We demand that the good people of Ghana master the courage and give them an electric shock on December 7. Some people say trying the same thing over and over again without success and expecting a different result is the definition of insanity, we have tried the NDC and NPP on several occasions since 1992 and neither parties has lived up even to our most reasonable expectation, it will be irrational for Ghanaians to try the NDC or the NPP again".
The Electoral Commission (EC) recently processed and cleared 12 presidential aspirants to contest in the 2020 general elections.
They are; Alfred Walker; an independent candidate, President Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Christian Andrews; The Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Brigitte Dzogbenuku; People’s Progressive Party (PPP), John Dramani Mahama; National Democratic Congress (NDC).
The others include; Akua Donkor; Ghana Freedom Party, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings; National Democratic Party (NDP), Hassan Ayariga; All People’s Congress, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet; Convention Peoples Congress (CPP), Kofi Akpaloo; Liberal Party of Ghana, David Apasera; People’s National Convention (PNC) and Henry Herbert Lartey; Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP).