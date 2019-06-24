1V1D has become 1V1Pond - Mahama jabs Akufo-Addo's govt

Former President John Mahama seems to have thrown a shade at President Akufo-Addo's government as he says they are building 'ponds' instead of the irrigation dams they promised prior to the 2016 general elections.
Mr. Mahama speaking at the National Democratic Congress’ 27th-anniversary lecture, said the NPP is not able to keep their promises, unlike his party who keeps theirs.
“We are not the same as the NPP”, Mr. Mahama observed, explaining: “We have always stood by the truth”.
“We have not told false promises just because we want political power”, the former president asserted, insisting: “We tell the people exactly what we can do for them and when we come into the office, we make our best effort to deliver exactly what we said we can do for them”.
“It was in 2016 that NPP elevated false promises to a historic level”, Mr. Mahama accused.
“It was just like anything the people want to hear because we want political power but you forget that when you have done that and you come into power, the reality will catch up with you”, Mr Mahama noted, adding: “Today, a large group of people are disappointed with the NPP”.
“Today, 1 Village-1 Dam has become 1 Village-1 Pond because, before the election, I asked that: ‘Are you digging dugouts or dams for irrigation purposes?’ They refused to answer and the reality has caught up [with them]. These are dugouts. In some cases, they do not even qualify as dugouts”, he declared.
