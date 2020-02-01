We disagree with the governance of this country but Akufo-Addo was legitimately elected - Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Former Deputy Minister for Communication under the Mahama administration, Felix Kwakye Ofosu says even though they disagree with the governance of this country under Akufo-Addo, he was legitimately elected.
He made this statement whiles commenting on the EC's decision to compile a new voters' register.
Sharing his views on Joy FM, he said the system is good enough to have produced President Akufo-Addo so there is no reason for the EC to waste taxpayers money to compile a new voters' register.
"There is no logical or technological reasons why the EC wants to compile a new voters' register"
He said during the unit committee elections he went around the Asebu Kwamankese electoral area to enquire about the functionality of the machines and each polling station confirmed the machines are working perfectly.
Felix Kwaky Ofosu said the rate of failure was 0.6% as against even a country like India which is having advanced systems than ours but recorded 4% failure.
"The rate of failure was very minimal as the EC itself disclose a while ago that only 0.6% was recorded and there are places like India which is supposed to have advanced systems than ours recorded 4% rate of failure so there is no reason for a new register."
Recounting attacks on the register by the NPP before coming into power in 2016, Felix Kwaky Ofosu explained that they have issues about the governance of the current administration but never doubted the legitimacy of President Akufo-Addo's election.
"In 2016 this register produced the current President and in as much as we have disagreed fundamentally with the governance of the Akufo-Addo administration we respect the fact that he was legitimately elected."
With this, he believes that the possible reason for the call for a new register is politically motivated because, before the 2020 elections, Dr Bawumia baselessly attacked the register to achieve voter suppression.
"So one can not put a finger on any reason aside political motivation and I say political because the attack on this register started before the 2016 elections, the NPP is on record to have launched a baseless attack on the register, the current Vice President held a press conference and claimed that he had over 700,000 names of people who were not supposed to be on the register because they were foreigners, when they were doing so they were targeting a certain part of the country with the view of achieving voter suppression. He claimed he has 10% of the evidence and will furnish the country later with the additional 90%, a committee requested for that additional 90% information which never came..."
