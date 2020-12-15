We'll present names for Speaker, first Deputy Speaker positions - NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says they will also present candidates for some positions in the 8th parliament.
Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, says the NDC will constitute a majority in the house based on what they term as the true collation of the results of the parliamentary elections.
“We are preparing to also have the first Deputy Speaker and we have a slate. When Parliament convenes, we will be presenting names for Speaker, for first Deputy Speaker and for the Chairmen of Committees. We will not accept this daylight robbery and that is why we are adorned in black today," he told Citi News.
The Electoral Commission has issued a statement on the number of parliamentary seats secured by the 2 main political parties in the just-ended general elections.
According to the statement, out of the total number of 275 constituencies, the NPP has won 137 parliamentary seats, the NDC has 136 and Independent Candidate Lawyer Andrew Asiamah Asamoah has 1 seat. This brings the total number of seats declared so far to 274.
The only outstanding seat yet to be declared by the EC is that of the Sene West constituency in the Bono East region.
The NDC secured its highest number of seats in the Greater Accra Region by gaining 20 constituencies, whilst the NPP’s stronghold, Ashanti Region gave the party 42 seats.
At least, 108 out of the 275 Members of the 7th Parliament will not return to the house in the 8th Parliament, either because they lost the primaries in their parties or are retiring or lost the seat in the December 7 elections.
That means about 39.20% of all the 275 MPs are not returning to the house.