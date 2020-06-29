We'll respond fiercely to any assault in the Volta Region - NDC Youth Wing 

The youth wing of the NDC has described as a gross affront to the country's democratic credentials the military deployment to the Volta Region.
According to them, they will respond fiercely and harshly to any assault in the Volta Region.
A statement signed by the National Youth Organiser of the NDC, George Opare Addo said, "The National Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress has observed with utmost disgust, the ongoing incidences of attempted voter suppression and the unprovoked deployment of brutish force by some military personnel in the Volta Region; ahead of the upcoming voter registration exercise by the remote-controlled Jean Mensah Electoral Commission."
"As a thriving youth force of the most successful political party in Ghana, we consider the recent developments as a gross affront to our democratic credentials and a distasteful punch to the floating climate of peace in the Volta Region and the country at large. Even though disappointed, these crude and oppressive acts are nothing but by-products of the repeated callousness, which has been demonstrated by the New Patriotic Party, together with its shortsighted and divisive leader, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. For a man who continues to make very boastful assertions about his commitment to the protection of human rights, it is gravely ironical that such gleeful violations occur right under his nose."
Their comments come on the back of an increased presence of military personnel in the Volta Region ahead of the new voters’ registration exercise yet to begin across the country.
According to some residents, security personnel in the area have deviated from ensuring the security of the border and are rather terrorizing them.
They have also served a strong warning to the authorities saying "We are charged by the events of the despicable Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election and by this release, we seek to we SERVE A STRONG WARNING that, if even one individual loses his/her life or is injured in the event of the registration process, the National Democratic Congress, NDC, and its YOUTH WING will respond fiercely and harshly to the perpetrator(s) of that assault; whether acting under the guise uniformed security or acting irresponsibly as an agent of the misled Akufo-Addo Government. The Ghana Police Service today has a new branch known as the New Patriotic Police (NPP) that runs on the instructions of the NPP."