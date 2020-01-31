We will clean up the Police Service to ensure integrity when voted into power - Sam George

MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George says the new NDC administration will clean up the Ghana Police Service to ensure integrity in the service when voted into power.
Sam George was speaking in reaction to the Ghana Police Service decision not to provide security for the NDC's durbar to commemorate the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence in Accra.
The Ghana Police Service in a wireless message directed all officers in Accra not to provide security for the ceremony.
Speaking to Citi FM, Sam George said before President Mahama arrived with his personal detail there was no police personnel at the event.
"The only policemen who were present were the personal detail of the former President John Mahama, but before we arrived there was no policeman at the venue.."
Explaining events leading to the decision of the police, he said they have informed the Ghana Police Service in accordance with the Public Order Act but the Police Service did not reply them.
"Exactly two weeks today we wrote a letter to the Divisional Police command in East Legon notifying them of today's programme, we complied with the Public Order Act, they told us they are going to refer the matter up the chain of command and revert to us, nobody came back to us until we saw this memo."
Sam George also disclosed that the new NDC administration will clean up the Ghana Police Service to help them leave up to their motto.
"It just tells you how dysfunctional the Ghana Police is, when we come back to government we will clean up the police service and purge it of the canker........under this government, we will clean up the Police Service and ensure that the Police Service leaves up to its motto: Service with Integrity, to all those who are politicians in the Ghana Police Service, they must bear in mind that being a politician comes with certain effect, if you lose election you get out of the place......"