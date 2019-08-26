We will investigate allegations of vote-buying during primaries - NDC Dep General Secretary

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) say they will investigate allegations of vote-buying by some candidates in the just ended Parliamentary primaries.
The NDC held its Parliamentary primaries on Saturday, August 26, 2019, in various constituencies across the country.
There were allegations of vote-buying by some candidates who lost their slots and the most notable comment came from MP of Kumbungu Constituency in the Northern Region, Ras Mubarak.
He lost his slot to Lecturer with the University for Development Studies (UDS), Dr Hamza Adam who pulled 401 as against the incumbent’s 273 votes.
Ras Mubarak after the elections claimed that some of his contenders may have been engaged in money laundering considering the profligate spending done at the party primary in the area.
According to him, the wanton display of cash suggests there was vote-buying which culminated into his defeat and has therefore reported the matter to the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) to look into it.
Another allegation was from former Deputy Communications Minister in the erstwhile John Mahama administration, Victoria Lakshmi Hamah lost the Kintampo North Constituency slot in the Bono East Region but blamed it on her unwillingness to bribe delegates on Election Day.
The NDC has responded to such claims and say they will investigate and if any person is found guilty he or she would be punished to serve as a future deterrent to others.
Deputy General Secretary of the party Babara Asamoah says the party will look into these concerns.
"We had the elections on Saturday and woke up to allegations from Ras Mubarak and Victoria Hamah and we are not going to sweep them under the carpet, we are going to investigate as to how it happened even though we tried to avoid it so that in future if we have to punish people we will do that. It will also enable us to make decisions so it doesn't occur again. We haven't met as a party, all the national executives were supervising the elections at different places, we will have a meeting tomorrow (August 27) and take these issues on board".
The NDC had new faces like John Dumelo, Xavier-Sosu all winning their respective Constituency as they look to lead the party in the 2020 elections.
