NDC primaries: Check out all MPs who lost their slot

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) held their parliamentary primaries for the 2020 elections on Saturday, August 24, 2019.
While some 39 incumbent MPs went unopposed in the polls, others lost their tickets to represent the party next year.
New faces like John Dumelo, Lawyer Xavier-Sosu have all won their respected slots to lead the party in 2020.
Some notable figures who lost their slot include Ras Mubarak, Joseph Yieleh Chireh among others.
Below is the list of MPs who were defeated at the polls
● Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea [Amasaman constituency]
● Joseph Yieleh Chireh [Wa west constituency]
● Mathias Kwame Ntow [Aowin constituency]
● Amenga-Etogo [Chiana Paga constituency]
● Ras Mubarak [Kumbungu constituency]
● Francis Dakura [Jirapa constituency]
● Kwesi Asiamah [Buem constituency]
● Aziz Abdul Muniru [Akan constituency]
● Eric Osei-Owusu [Afram Plains south constituency)
Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has congratulated all winners of the just ended parliamentary primaries and urged all members to work towards replacing 'clueless' Akufo-Addo and his government.
Portions of Chairman of NDC Ofosu Ampofo release said:" I wholeheartedly congratulate all member of the NDC, who participated in the primaries in selected constituencies across the country. In particular, I unreservedly wish all who won their contest the best of luck in next year's general elections.
"It is my wish and expectation that just as the losing aspirants in the presidential primaries threw their weight behind President John Mahama and offered their support and commitment towards the campaign in the 2020 general elections, the not-so-lucky aspirants in the parliamentary primaries will also display their loyalty and commitment in a similar manner. For we have only one adversary, the NPP, and we need to focus all our energies on the effort to get the people of Ghana to elect us to replace the confused and clueless President Akufo-Addo and his government, I know we can do it, let us do it.
