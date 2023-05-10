We will not supervise NDC Primaries until legal issues are resolved - EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it will not supervise the National Democratic Congress’ primaries set for Saturday, May 13, until all legal issues associated with it are resolved.
According to the EC, going ahead to organise the primaries will be disrespecting the judiciary since it amounts to a contempt of court.
READ ALSO: NDC puts on hold primaries in 15 constituencies
The EC made this known on Wednesday, May 10, after it met agents of all the three flagbearer hopefuls of the NDC.
“However, yesterday we were served with an Application for Interlocutory Injunction seeking to restrain the Commission from supervising the conduct of the Presidential and Parliamentary Primaries due to the alleged anomalies with the register.
Gentlemen, in order that we are not cited for contempt, the Commission has taken the decision not to supervise the conduct of the Presidential and Parliamentary elections until after the determination of the case by the court,” the Chairperson of the Commission, Madam Jean Mensa said.
It would be recalled that flagbearer aspirant of NDC Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has filed an interlocutory injunction against the party’s upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries.
The party has scheduled the polls for Saturday, May 13, to elect a flagbearer and parliamentary candidates ahead of the 2024 elections.
But Dr Duffuor who had earlier raised concerns with some discrepancies in the voter album wants the election postponed until his concerns are addressed.
According to him, data from only 220 out of the 275 constituencies have been verified.
He also said an exceptional list of 74,799 has been created which cannot also be verified because of scanty information.
For no credible reason, he noted among others that 3,910 eligible voters at the 220 constituencies have been disenfranchised.