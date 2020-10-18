Women must win elections based on competence not sympathy - Political analyst

Judicial Service denies transfer of Justice Wuntah Wuni to Ho The Judicial Service has denied reports that Justice Amos Wuntah Wuni of the…

Macron calls Paris beheading 'Islamist terrorist attack' French President Emmanuel Macron has called the beheading of a teacher in a…

Kotoko announces partnership deal with Adonko Next Level Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko has announced a partnership deal with…

Kwadwo Asamoah completes move to Medeama Midfielder Godfred Kwadwo Asamoah has completed a move to Ghana Premier League…

NPP's parliamentary candidate for Yapei Kusowgu dead Mr Abu Kamara, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Yapei…

Akufo-Addo to deliver 18th COVID-19 address tonight President Akufo-Addo is expected to address the nation tonight on the measures…

Video: Dr UN arrested at Hello FM premises Mr Kwame Fordjour popularly known as 'Dr. UN' has been arrested by National…