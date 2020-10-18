I sympathize with NPP over Fomena MP issue - Kweku Baako

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper Abdul Malik Kweku Baako says he sympathizes with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the decision to get the Member of Parliament for Fomena Andrew Amoako Asiamah, to vacate his seat.
The party have written to the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye to notify him that Mr Asiamah is no longer an NPP member as he is contesting as an independent candidate in the upcoming election.
They want him to vacate his seat in Parliament as MP for Fomena.
Kweku Baako speaking on Joy FM's Newsfile said the issue at hand is a very dicey situation but the NPP took the right step by writing to the speaking demanding his removal.
"It is an intriguing situation but one thing is clear in terms of his party membership he has forfeited it relative to their party's constitution so there's no debate. The problem is with the parliamentary representation, it is a very novel situation because parliament is in session. When he goes to parliament, where does he sit? I would like to wait and hear what the Speaker says in respect of this matter because he hasn't crossed carpet but I am inclined to sympathize with the party in terms of the decision taken otherwise you could promote political opportunism"
The Fomena MP, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, is contesting as an independent candidate in the 2020 election though he was elected on the ticket of the NPP in 2016.
Per the NPP constitution, this means he has forfeited his membership of the party thus compelling the NPP to write to the Speaker of Parliament to cause Mr. Asiamah to vacate his seat.
Parliament is yet to comment on the MP’s status.
The Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, is yet to take a decision on the matter.
Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu the Majority Leader said the Speaker of Parliament’s “attention has been drawn to it, but he is pondering over the content of the letter.”