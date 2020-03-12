You can't threaten us if incumbent is going unopposed - Obiri Boahen to NPP delegates

Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Obiri Boahen has dismissed threats by aggrieved delegates and supporters in the Akropong Constituency of the Eastern Region over their decision to boycott the NPP parliamentary primaries if Lawyer Philip Addison is not allowed to contest.
The decision follows the disqualification of Philip Addison and William Agyei Twumasi from the parliamentary primaries leaving the incumbent Member of Parliament, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah to go unopposed.
The two disqualified aspirants were part of 15 aspirants disqualified out of the 79 vetted in the Eastern Region.
Addressing the media at Akropong yesterday, March 11, 2020, the aggrieved delegates and supporters said the incumbent MP has become unpopular within the party and among the electorate at large and therefore would be suicidal for the NPP to impose her on the constituency.
The people contended that Mr. Addison has been contributing immensely to the party in the constituency therefore refuting claims by some party executives he has not nurtured the party well.
Commenting on the development on Starr FM today, Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Obiri Boahen said: ''As for as the NPP , our support base is intact. Relax, we are talking about the party. You cannot threaten us that if the incumbent is to go unopposed you're not going to vote then you are not participating actively in democracy. We are talking about democracy. The bottom line is that someone has been disqualified and there is an opportunity for the aggrieved person to appear before the respective authorities in the party so why do we worry ourselves about these things''? he quizzed.
Meanwhile, Political Scientist of the University of Ghana, Dr Alidu Seidu has cautioned the NPP as a matter of urgency to resolve the misunderstandings surrounding its parliamentary primaries.
''If they think they have a genuine case, some of them may have to go to court to drag the process and that can also undermine unity, these misunderstandings must be fixed''.