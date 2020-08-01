GFA opens transfer window for International players

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) through a statement today have announced that the transfer window for International players has been opened.
The statement said that the window for the international players will shut on Friday, October 23, 2020.
The country's football governing body also confirmed the transfer window for local players will take place between August 15 and October 31.
Below is the statement
"The Ghana Football Association wishes to inform all Clubs and other stakeholders that the International player transfer window (TMS) officially opens in Ghana today August 1.
The transfer window will close on Friday October 23, 2020.
The transfer window is opened to the 18 Premier League clubs, 48 Division One League clubs, 16 Women’s Premier League clubs, 72 Regional Women’s Division One League clubs, Regional Division Two League clubs, Regional Third Division League clubs as well as the Juvenile League clubs.
Clubs can also transfer to and from other countries within this period.
Meanwhile, the local player transfer and registration is expected to open on August 15 and will end on October 31."
The GFA last month announced that the new football season will commence in October, pending approval from government.