14 athletes to represent Ghana at 2022 Commonwealth Games

The Ghana Athletics Association has released its list of athletes for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
The 14 athletes will compete in 7 different events with the majority competing in the sprints.
The team includes the national record holders in the Men’s 100m, men’s 200m, women’s high jump, and women’s long jump.
The GAA has also entered athletes in both the men and women’s 4x100m relay events.
The athletes are part of a broader team encompassing other sports such as boxing, swimming and other disciplines, that will represent Ghana at the multi-sport event scheduled for January 28-8 August, 2022.
The athletes and their disciplines are as follows:
MEN
Benjamin Kwaku Azamati – 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay
Joseph Paul Amoah – 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay
Sean Safo Antwi – 100m & 4x100m relay
Isaac Botsio – 4x100m relay
Barnabas Agerh – 4x100m relay
Alex Amankwa – 800m
WOMEN
Mary Boakye – 4x100m relay
Latifa Ali – 4x100m relay
Halutie Hor – 4x100m relay
Gifty Oku Kwakyewaa – 4x100m relay
Deborah Acquah – long jump & 4x100m relay
Abigail Kwarteng – High Jump
Rose Amonimaa Yeboah – High Jump
Martha Bissah – 1500m & 800m
COACHES AND OFFICIALS
Andrew Owusu
Christopher Darko-Amankrah
Bawah Fuseini