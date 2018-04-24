11 times Asamoah Gyan's wife was a photo queen

Asamoah Gyan's wife Gifty, is one of the unknown footballer wives in Ghana as many football lovers do not know the woman behind the Baby Jet.
For reasons best known to the couple, they have kept their relationship which has lasted for over 15 years off the cameras and media in general.
Asamoah Gyan is legally married to Gifty and they have three lovely kids, two boys and a girl.
Beauty they say lies in the eyes of the beholder. Gifty is stunning and many will wish to have her but currently, she is for the captain of the Black Stars.
Here are 11 times Gifty showed us she is a photo queen