2019/20 MTN FA Cup launched, GFA announce free gate for women and children

The 2019/20 MTN FA Cup has been launched at a ceremony held at the Ghana Football Association secretariat.
Speaking at the launch, Chairman of the FA Cup Committee Wilson Arthur announced that women and children will have free access to the various stadia to watch matches.
Further, the Committee took it upon themselves and held the draw of the 92 teams.
The draw was held on a Regional basis to create derbies and also to save clubs from travelling to far distances.
According to the committee, matches will be honoured at only approved match centres as all teams drawn will be given 1000gh for participating while Man of the match gets MTN credit.
Bono Ahafo Region
1. Bofoakwa Tano vs Nsuatreman FC
2. Mighty Royals FC vs Kato Freedom Fighters
3. Kintampo Top Talent vs Nkoranza Worriors
4. Young Apostles vs Gold Stars
5. BA United vs Berekum Barcelona
6. Unity FC vs Berekum Arsenals
7. DC United vs Techiman City
8. Sunyani Reformers vs Kenyase New Dreams FC
Northern Region
1. Kintampo FC vs Tamale Sky FC
2. Young Zobzia vs Great Amphibians
3. Real Tamale Utd vs Gbewaa FC
4. Tamale City FC vs Steadfast FC
Upper East Region
1. Garu United vs Crocodile Stars
2. Zuarungu FC vs Bolga Soccer Masters
Upper West Region
1. Wa Suntaa vs Sombo Freedom Star
2. Wa Yasin FC vs Real 24hrs
Ashanti Region
1. Wasaman vs Achiken FC
2. Kumawuman Utd FC vs BYF FC
3. Pacific Heroes vs AC Milan FC
4. Asokwa Deportivo vs River Plate Atletic Club
5. Efija Shooting Stars vs Thuderbolt FC
Eastern Region
1. Young Wise vs Krystal Palace
2. Blue Skies vs Bazoka FC
3. Okwahu United vs Kotoku Royals
4. Kade Utd vs Phar Rangers
Western Region
1. Sekondi Eleven Wise vs Aboi Youngsters
2. Sky FC vs TTU Stars
3. Nkwantaman Utd vs Proud Utd
4. Dolphins FC vs FC Samatex 1996
5. Hasaacas vs Nzema Kotoko
Central Region
1. Windy Professionals vs Star Madrid
2. All Blacks vs Winneba Utd
3. New Eduase vs Unistar Academy
4. Vernomos Vipers vs Soccer Intellectuals
5. Suanponman Utd vs CC Metro Youth
Volta Region
1. Adidome vs Heart of Lions
2. Likpe Heroes vs Bebeto FC
3. Akatsi All Stars vs Agbozome Weavers
Greater Accra
1. Mighty Jets vs FC Nania
2. Charity Stars vs Danbort
3. Attram Divissier Soccer Academy vs Star Makers
4. Uncle T United vs Okyeman Planners
5. 3rd World vs Tema Youth
6. Accra Lions vs Vision FC
7. Amidaus vs Sportin Mirren
8. Emmanuel FC vs Teshie Unique FC