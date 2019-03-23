2019 AFCON Q: Burundi qualify for their first ever AFCON after Gabon draw

Burundi have qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after 1-1 draw against Gabon at the Prince Louis Rwagasore Stadium in Bujumbura on Saturday afternoon.
This will be their first ever AFCON after several years of failure to reach the continental showpiece.
Burundi finished as runners-up in Group C behind Mali, who host South Sudan in Bamako later this evening.
Burundi opened the scoring in the 77th minute through Cedric Amissi and the forward's goal looked sure to confirm the host ticket to Egypt later this year.
An own goal from Omar Ngandu, though, threatened to spoil the brewing party in Bujumbura, but the Swallows were able to hold their nerve and duly book their spot at the upcoming showpiece.
For the Panthers of Gabon - the 2017 AFCON hosts - it was a case of missed opportunities as they fail to make Africa's showpiece two years after welcoming the continent in their own backyard.
