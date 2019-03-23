2019 AFCON Q: Six Kenya players Ghana must keep an eye on

Ghana welcome Kenya to Accra for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group F second leg qualifier in an exciting encounter on the road to Cairo 2019.
Both teams have already qualified for AFCON and so the game will be more about claiming bragging rights and also to end the group stage campaign in top position.
Kenya already toppled the four-time African giants beating them 1-0 in Nairobi and the Black Stars will be out for revenge.
Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne selected his 22-man squad that he saw would be able to finish the job in Accra on Saturday, March 22 at 6pm.
Here are six Kenyan players to watch out for in Saturday's hot fixture;
Francis Kahata
The Gor Mahia free-kick maestro is all but class when it comes to his flawless passes and ability to piece in plays and build up attack.
He will be one of Sebastien Migne's key components when it comes to retaining possession whilst ever searching for penetrating passes will come of use in Accra on Saturday.
Musa Mohammed
Musa has been in excellent form for Harambee Stars and was vital in securing Kenya such an impressive defensive record in the campaign.
The ex-Gor Mahia skipper is the driving force at the back and the reason Matasi can rest at ease against the Black Star's formidable attack.
Allan Wanga
Wanga is Kenya Premier League's current top scorer with nine goals so far for Kakamega Homeboyz this season.
The 33-year-old's vast experience and shot accuracy make him the best candidate to fill in the void upfront left by Japan based striker Michael Olunga.
Patrick Matasi
The St George Goalkeeper is yet to concede having managed to maintain another cleansheet against Ghana after managing to do so in Kenya's 1-0 over the four-time continental champions.
Victor Wanyama
Having missed the first leg against Ghana, the Tottenham Hostpur midfielder will be looking to get in on some of the continental action and hopefully increase his goal tally.
Wanyama played exceptionally well and handled business as usual in the midfield against Ethiopia helping Kenya register a comfortable 3-0 victory at home.
Eric Johana
Johana is Migne's got to playmaker and has earned his place by showing immense creativity in spurring counter attacks and ability to drive and confidently take on defenders.
The Swedish based player will be an essential asset in helping Kenya take down the Black Stars.
