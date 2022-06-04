2021/2022 Women’s FA Cup final moved to Baba Yara Sports Stadium

The 2021/2022 Women’s FA Cup final has been rescheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on June 12, 2022 at 3:00 pm.
Ghana Football Association (GFA) has informed the two participating clubs, Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC and Hasaacas Ladies FC and all stakeholders.
The finalists have been informed that the match is scheduled for Sunday,12th June, 2022 at the Kumasi Sports Stadium at 15.00hrs GMT.
Hasaacas Ladies FC are the defending Champions after beating Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC in last year's final in Accra.
Ghana Premier League 2021-22 champions Asante Kotoko SC will play Elmina Sharks FC at 6pm the same day for their coronation.