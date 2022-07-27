2022 Commonwealth Games: GAA makes changes to Ghana’s 4x100m relay team

The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) has been forced to make some changes to Ghana’s 4x100metre relay team for the 2022 Commonwealth games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
The development comes after one member of the team who competed at the just ended World Athletics Championships, was unable to secure a UK visa to travel with the team while the other member opted out due to personal reasons.
Joseph Manu asked to be left out due to personal reasons while Emmanuel Yeboah had difficulties securing his UK visa.
They have been replaced by Barnabas Agerh of the University for Development Studies and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu of the University of Ghana.
The duo were part of Ghana’s 4x100m relay team, which won silver last month at the Invitational Relay competition in Nigeria.
They are expected to provide support to the trio of Benjamin Azamati, Sean Safo-Antwi and Joseph Paul Amoah, who are looking to win a gold medal in the relays after setting a national record of 38.07 seconds at the World Athletics Champions.